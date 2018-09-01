Barcelona vs. Huesca live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Lionel Messi and company play their third match of the Spanish league season
Barcelona and Lionel Messi return to the Camp Nou on Sunday to take on La Liga newcomers Huesca on Matchday 3. Barca has won its first two games of the league season, sitting atop the table with rival Real Madrid.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Barcelona vs. Huesca in the USA
When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Three points in the league and the chance to stay undefeated. Neither team has lost so far this season, with Huesca surprising many with one win and a draw to kick off the season.
Barcelona vs. Huesca prediction
Barca dominates this one, with Luis Suarez scoring twice as the club moves to nine points. Barca 4, Huesca 0.
