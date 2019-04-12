Barcelona vs. Huesca: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barca is closing in on the title in Spain and can move a step closer here

Barcelona appears to be just weeks away from winning La Liga and can inch closer when the team takes on last-place Huesca on Saturday. Barca is 22-7-2 with 73 points and an 11-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid. Huesca is 5-9-17 with 24 points and currently sits six points back of safety. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Huesca 

  • Date: Saturday, April 13
  • Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio El Alcoraz
  • TV channel: beIN Sports 
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: N/A

Storylines

Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's team is in fine form, having won four of their last five in the league. With just two losses in 31 league games, Barca's run to the title looks inevitable at this point. With 21 points remaining, they would have to probably four or so to give Atletico Madrid a chance, but even then this team probably still wins. Expect a comfortable result here.

Huesca: It's all about fighting to stay up. Huesca has some huge games remaining against fellow relegation candidates like Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal. So anything here is welcome. A point would give this team a huge amount of momentum ahead of a crucial April schedule.

Prediction

Barca scores early and often and wins 4-0 in one of its easiest games of the season.

Pick: Barcelona

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories