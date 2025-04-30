FC Barcelona will host Inter on Wednesday for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals a few days after the side coached by Hansi Flick won their second trophy of the 2024-25 season after winning 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are still in the race to win the treble under the German manager, as FC Barcelona are still at the top of the La Liga standings with a four-point margin on Real Madrid and in the top four of the most important European tournament. Inter, on the other hand, come from a challenging week as the Nerazzurri lost three games in a row for the first time under manager Simone Inzaghi -- against Bologna and AS Roma in the Serie A, and they were also knocked out by city rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinals. Inter are now three points behind Antonio Conte's Napoli in the Serie A standings with four games left before the end of the current spell, with high chances of finishing the current season with no trophies.

On Monday, Spain experienced a massive power outage affecting the country, including the cities of Madrid and Barcelona. The blackout caused disruptions, including issues for the airports and transportation in general. With Inter due to fly to Spain on Tuesday, this brings up memories of something similar that happened in 2010 when the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland created a massive ash cloud that disrupted air travel across Europe, grounding flights due to the risk of volcanic ash damaging aircraft engines. The side, then coached by Pep Guardiola, were unable to fly to Milan for the first leg, and Barcelona were forced to travel approximately 1,000 kilometers by bus from Barcelona to Milan, a journey that took about 14 hours over two days with an overnight stop in Cannes, France. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch FC Barcelona vs. Inter and odds

Date : Wednesday, April 30 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 30 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys-- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys-- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FC Barcelona -165; Draw +300; Inter +425

Last meeting

The last time both teams met was during the 2022-23 group stage, the same season Inter reached the Istanbul final and lost to Manchester City. Inter's Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the only goal in added time at the end of the first half at San Siro on Matchday 3, before a six-goal thriller at the Camp Nou. Ousmane Dembélé's 40th-minute opener for Barça was turned around by Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez. Robert Lewandowski made it 2-2 eight minutes from time, Robin Gosens' 89th-minute strike looked to have given the visitors victory only for Lewandowski to level again two minutes into added time. That was their first time Inter had avoided defeat at Barcelona on their sixth visit, and their only goals in their last five trips. Most notably, Barcelona and Inter met in the 2010 Champions League semifinals.

FC Barcelona vs. Inter: What happened in 2010, the last time these teams played in Champions League semifinals Francesco Porzio

The road to the semifinals

Barcelona were one of the best teams of the league phase as the team coached by Hansi Flick ended up second in the standings with 19 points in eight games (six wins, one draw in the last matchday against Atalanta and one defeat). Before facing and knocking out Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, FC Barcelona managed to beat Benfica (4-1 on aggregate). Inter, on the other hand, had a successful league phase, ending up fourth with six wins, one draw, and only one defeat against Bayer Leverkusen away. Inter managed to beat Feyenoord in the round of 16 of the tournament, after the Dutch team knocked out AC Milan in the playoffs before knocking out German giants Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals (4-3 on aggregate).

Predicted lineups

FC Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran Torres.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrix Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marko Arnautovic.

Player to watch

Raphinha, FC Barcelona -- The Brazilian winger has been outstanding this season so far as he has already scored 30 goals in 50 games played in all competitions, becoming one of the key players at Barcelona under Flick. If he manages to win the Champions League, and potentially the Tteble as well, he might be one of the strongest candidates to win the Ballon d'Or later this year.

Storyline to watch

Injuries affecting both teams -- Both sides are dealing with some relevant injuries. The home team will be without the services of Alejandro Balde and, most notably, former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to be back for the second leg next week in Milan. Inter, on the other side, will see the comebacks of both Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski, while Marcus Thuram will travel with the squad after training with the group on Tuesday, but his presence in the starting lineup remains in doubt. French defender Benjamin Pavard won't be available for Wednesday's game after suffering an injury on Sunday in the first half of Inter's home 1-0 defeat against AS Roma.

Prediction

The Nerazzurri are living a difficult moment, and this is why FC Barcelona can benefit from it. However, it won't be too easy for the team coached by Flick that will have to travel to Milan next week to make it to the final. Pick: Barcelona 2, Inter 1.

