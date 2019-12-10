Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time

Barcelona already wrapped up Group F of the Champions League, and all that's left is that second-place spot which comes with a ticket to the round of 16. It's down to Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, and Barca goes to Inter on Tuesday on the final matchday. Barca went with all of its big players on Saturday against Mallorca in La Liga, and Inter may reap the benefits of Ernesto Valverde potentially resting his best players for this game. Barca already announced that Lionel Messi won't play as he wasn't in the squad for the trip.

A win would clinch a spot for Inter, while the Italian side will also be through if it matches the result of Borussia Dortmund against Slavia Prague.

Barca is 3-2-0 with 11 points and in first, while Inter is 2-1-2 and with seven points, with Dortmund having the same record but trailing in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

You can find all of the group scenarios here. Here's everything to know about the match.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 10

: Tuesday, Dec. 10 Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV channel : TNT and UniMas

: TNT and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Inter Milan: No Lionel Messi is huge, but it also remains to be seen if the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez play. Barca can be mediocre without Messi, but the talent is there to really cause Inter trouble regardless. Confidence is high with the team sitting in first place in Serie A, but Lautaro Martinez will need to create for himself and Romelu Lukaku to win this one.

Barcelona: With nothing to play for, why not give minutes to the youngest players? Playing Suarez is only risking injury, and it doesn't feel wise at all. The pressure is on Valverde in this competition, so don't expect him to take any chances in a meaningless match for his side.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona prediction

Inter takes advantage of a backup Barca squad and wins.



Pick: Inter Milan 2, Barcelona 1