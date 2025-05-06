Inter Milan and Barcelona will do battle one more time in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Blaugrana were heavy favorites to win the first leg at home, but the two sides battled to an entertaining 3-3 draw. Barcelona went on to beat Valladolid in La Liga, while the Nerazzurri clean-sheeted Verona in Serie A play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The visitors are the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Milan vs. Barcelona odds, with Inter as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any Inter Milan vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are Eimer's Champions League picks and predictions for Barcelona vs. Inter Milan on Wednesday:

Barcelona on the money line (+115)

The La Liga side is unbeaten in five straight, winning four of those matches outright. They have conceded three goals in back-to-back UCL matches, but should get a defensive boost with star goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen returning to game action. Meanwhile, Inter could lose some of their offensive spark with top goal-scorer Lautaro Martinez sidelined with an hamstring injury. BetMGM Sportsbook lists Barcelona at +115 on the money line.

Barcelona over 1.5 team total (-130)

"Both teams have shown recently their idea of winning isn't shutting things down and keeping things close, but instead by going for a brutally heavy attacking third and playing high lines," Eimer told SportsLine.



"While I'm not sure if we'll see another six goals scored in the second leg, both teams are extremely susceptible of allowing matches to go off the rails if things don't go their way early." The Blaugrana have also scored over 1.5 goals in four of their last five matches.

Raphinha to score or assist (-115)

This prop bet cashed in last week when the Brazilian forward tallied an assist on Ferran Torres' goal in the first leg of the competition. Raphinha now has 12 goals and eight assists through 13 UCL matches this season. He is listed to score or assist at -115 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League matches

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League matches today, along with the various sportsbook promos they currently offer.