Barcelona vs. Inter Milan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan soccer game
Barcelona and Inter Milan meet in arguably the top matchup of Matchday 2 in the Champions League in Spain on Wednesday. Barca settled for a scoreless draw at Borussia Dortmund in the opener, while Inter was surprisingly held to a point at home to Slavia Prague in the opening match of the group stage. The winner here will set themselves up nicely for the final four matches of the group stage, while a draw doesn't do a whole lot for either in search of advancing to the last 16.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Barca vs. Inter
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou (Barcelona, Spain)
- TV channel: TNT and TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -180 | Inter +450 | Draw +500
Storylines
Barcelona: League wins over Villarreal and Getafe has Barcelona back in a bit of a groove. It'll be interesting to see how Lionel Messi plays as he's expected to return from a groin injury. Barca has been more consistent in defense, but in the middle of the field a lack of shape has caused trouble. Against an organized Inter team, they are going to have to play wise and limit chances on the counter.
Inter Mikan: First place in Serie A with Romelu Lukaku playing well, they also just got two goals from Alexis Sanchez last weekend, as the Chilean is set to face his former club. This Inter team has conceded just three goals in seven games this season, and one of the big differences has been the addition of star centerback Diego Godin.
Prediction
Inter falls for the first time this season with Luis Suarez scoring twice.
Pick: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
-
Lille vs. Chelsea preview
Here's what to know as the Blues need a win away from home
-
Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg preview
Liverpool lost its opener and needs a result here
-
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate preview
Here's what to know about Tuesday's big game in South America
-
Best of Tuesday's Champions League games
Real Madrid failed to get three points at home against Club Brugge
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Gnabry nets four, Bayern destroys Spurs
Serge Gnabry scored four goals and Robert Lewandowski notched a hat trick in London
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time