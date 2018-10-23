Barcelona vs. Inter Milan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

Barcelona and Inter Milan put their perfect 2-0-0 records in the Champions League on the line when they face off on Wednesday in their third match in Group B. It will be Barca's first match without superstar Lionel Messi, who will miss about three weeks with an arm fracture.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT (English) and Univision (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Even without Messi, Barca gets the win with Philippe Coutinho scoring the winner against his former club. Barcelona 2, Inter 1.