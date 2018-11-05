Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Inter Milan welcomes Barcelona to the Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday for the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage. These two met last time out in Spain with Barca earning three points, and a win here will likely be enough to win Group B. Both teams are in great shape to move on to the round of 16, so any form of points will be welcome for either.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Inter vs. Barcelona

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 6



: Tuesday, Nov. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Milan, Italy



: Milan, Italy TV channel : Univision



: Univision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona +100 / Inter +260 / Draw +260

Storylines

Inter: The Nerazzurri are in fine form, having won all but one of their last 10 games. That one, a loss at Barcelona last time out in the UCL, 2-0. The team is looking sharp, especially defensively and comes into this one with a ton of confidence.

Barca: The club may be without Lionel Messi again, but they haven't had many problems with him sidelined. Luis Suarez has been fantastic with five goals in this last two games.

Inter vs. Barca prediction

With Messi, it's Barca all the way. But without him, and with Inter's recent form, a draw sounds fair.

Pick: Draw (+260)