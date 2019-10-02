Barcelona vs. Inter Milan score, Live Champions League updates: Messi returns to starting lineup
Barcelona seeks its first Champions League group stage win on Wednesday
Lionel Messi is back in the starting lineup for Barcelona as they host Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the Champions League group stage. Match starts at 3 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Both teams drew their opener in the competition and are in search of three valuable points, competing with Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague to advance to the round of 16. It's Matchday 2 action under the lights in Spain, as Inter enters without the services of Romelu Lukaku due to a thigh injury. Former Barcelona man Alexis Sanchez gets the start in attack for Antonio Conte's team and is coming off a two-goal performance in Serie A play.
Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez start with Messi in attack as the team looks to build off of the 2-0 win at Getafe in La Liga last weekend.
For our preview of the match, click here. To see what went down on Tuesday in UCL, click here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
Barca vs. Inter Milan preview
How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan soccer game
-
Lille vs. Chelsea preview
Here's what to know as the Blues need a win away from home
-
Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg preview
Liverpool lost its opener and needs a result here
-
Player steals teammates watch, loses job
OGC Nice sacked Lamine Diaby-Fadiga after he confessed to stealing his teammate's luxury watch
-
Five things to know about Maradona
Diego Maradona might be one of the most polarizing figures in the world of soccer
-
Dest not on USMNT Nations League roster
This is a bad sign for Gregg Berhalter's squad
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time