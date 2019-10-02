Barcelona vs. Inter Milan score, Live Champions League updates: Messi returns to starting lineup

Lionel Messi is back in the starting lineup for Barcelona as they host Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the Champions League group stage. Match starts at 3 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Both teams drew their opener in the competition and are in search of three valuable points, competing with Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague to advance to the round of 16. It's Matchday 2 action under the lights in Spain, as Inter enters without the services of Romelu Lukaku due to a thigh injury. Former Barcelona man Alexis Sanchez gets the start in attack for Antonio Conte's team and is coming off a two-goal performance in Serie A play.

Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez start with Messi in attack as the team looks to build off of the 2-0 win at Getafe in La Liga last weekend.

