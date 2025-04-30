In an epic match from start to finish, things will head to Italy level 3-3 after a draw between Barcelona and Inter at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. Marcus Thuram showed his importance to Inter, returning to the XI for the first time and scoring the fastest goal ever in a UCL semifinal with his strike 30 seconds into the match. But 17-year-old Lamine Yamal also showed why there are no words left to describe his brilliance, scoring an excellent solo goal on his 100th appearance for Barcelona. He almost added another, hitting the post late in the match, but Barcelona succumbed to Inter's strength from set plays in the draw.

Denzel Dumfries was able to net a brace from corner kicks as this game turned into a track meet that no one wanted to end. It could lead to quite a second leg of action between these two teams in Milan, but before we get to that, it's a good chance to take a look back at how both teams did in the match.

Let's get to player ratings:

Barcelona player ratings

Name Minutes How did they do Rating Wojciech Szczesny 90 Caught in no-man's land while Inter profited off of corner kicks, it was a match to forget for Barcelona's keeper. He'll need to improve if Barcelona have a chance to come back in Italy. 5 Gerard Martin 45 Withdrawn after the first half of play in a tactical decision. Like for Jules Kounde, it was a rough match for the outside back. 5 Inigo Martinez 90 Had a better day than some of the other Barcelona defenders, but when you concede three goals, that doesn't matter too much. 6 Pau Cubarsi 83 Like his partner in central defense, Cubarsi didn't have a great day, but Barcelona were able to tighten things up in the second half of play to help secure a draw. 6 Jules Kounde 42 Beaten badly for Marcus Thuram's opening goal, then picking up an injury, it was a match to forget for Kounde. 5 Frenkie de Jong 90 Created some chances and did a good job ticking possession over with Pedri, but defense is a team game and almost everyone not in attack has to be dinged for that. 6 Pedri 83 As usual, a great job at keeping Barcelona's attack moving forward. There wasn't much eye-popping from Pedri in the match but with excellence in front of him, he just had to keep it simple. 6 Dani Olmo 68 Unlucky not to score during the match, Olmo floated into spaces when Inter focused too much on Barcelona's wings and kept Yann Sommer honest in net. 7 Raphinha 90 With an assist and his goal turned into an own goal after crashing off the bar into Sommer, it was another excellent performance from Raphinha. If Barcelona are going to win this, the Brazilian will need to keep this going. 8 Ferran Torress 90 Without Robert Lewandowski, Torres was able to lead the line and find the back of the net. Filling arguably the biggest position for Barcelona on the pitch, he did plenty to keep the attack moving forward. 8 Lamine Yamal 90 How is he still only 17? From his runs to his vision and ability to shoot from anywhere, there isn't much that Yamal can't do on a soccer pitch, and his excellence was on display Tuesday with his goal and every step that he took. 9 Subsitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Eric Garcia Jules Kounde There wasn't anything flashy from Garcia, but that's fine as he was great on the ball, keeping Barcelona moving forward when being abruptly called into action. 6 Ronald Araujo Gerard Martin Brought a much-needed steadiness at the back. There's an argument that Araujo should've started this match, and with his performance off the bench, Flick will have decisions to make in the second leg. 6 Fermin Lopez Dani Olmo Kept the attack moving forward and tested Sommer in the net. For a sub, that's plenty fine. 6 Andreas Christensen Pau Cubarsi With Cubarsi on a yellow, Hansi Flick wasn't taking any chances, and that led to fresh legs in the match. N/A Gavi Pedri Came on to close out the game and didn't have much time to make an impact, but he kept Barcelona moving forward. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Hansi Flick 5 Barcelona could've easily rolled over after going behind by two goals, but they did a great job in rallying to keep things in order. Barcelona will need to work on their set play defense, but it's still a solid performance, all things considered. 6

Inter player ratings