Barcelona vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

It's a rematch of last season's quarterfinal

Champions League runner-up Juventus visits Barcelona on Tuesday in a tasty group stage clash. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca has started off the league season well and has momentum. Luis Suarez is fit, and Barca gets a little revenge. Barcelona 2, Juventus 1. 

