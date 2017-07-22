Barcelona vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Messi, Barca online

Barcelona, with the Neymar transfer saga stealing all the headlines, face Juventus on Saturday night in the International Champions Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Juventus to win - 23/10

Draw - 13/5

Barcelona to win - 21/20

Prediction

Barca wins, but Neymar doesn't play as his exit to PSG appears to pick up steam. Barcelona 2, Juventus 1.