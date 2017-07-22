Barcelona vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Messi, Barca online
The two teams battle in the ICC on Saturday night
Barcelona, with the Neymar transfer saga stealing all the headlines, face Juventus on Saturday night in the International Champions Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Juventus to win - 23/10
Draw - 13/5
Barcelona to win - 21/20
Prediction
Barca wins, but Neymar doesn't play as his exit to PSG appears to pick up steam. Barcelona 2, Juventus 1.
