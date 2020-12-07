Champions League Matchday 6 starts Tuesday with Group G's top spot still needing to be decided as first-place Barcelona welcome second-place Juventus to the Camp Nou. Barca are a perfect 5-0-0 and on 15 points, while Juve are three behind with still plenty to play for. Fans across the world are hoping we get Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo after Ronaldo didn't play in their Matchday 1 game, which Barca won in Italy, 2-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Barca +113; Draw +255; Juve +235 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: It remains to be seen how Barca approach this match after the 2-1 loss to Cadiz over the weekend. Will Ronald Koeman rest his guys or go for the group? In the order to win the group, Barca need just a draw, but they can also lose by a goal and win it on the head-to-head tiebreaker, which could come down to away goals in their meetings.

Juve: The Italian side need to win by two goals to have any chance of winning the group. A two-goal win in which they score at least three goals will be enough to clinch Group G, but easier said than done. Juve have only scored three goals once in their last six games, while Barca have only allowed three goals once this season -- on Oct. 10 against Real Madrid en El Clasico.

Prediction

Barca don't look particularly sharp but earn a draw that locks them in as group winner. Pick: Barca 1, Juve 1.