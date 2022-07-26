FC Barcelona and Juventus are in the middle of their preseason tour in the United States, two weeks before the start of their respective leagues. Massimiliano Allegri and Xavi are facing the usual issues at this time of year with new signings coming in that need to be integrated in the rosters and the tactics. Last Sunday Barcelona won against Real Madrid, while Juventus won against Chivas. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jul 26 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, United States

TV: Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Team news

FC Barcelona: Xavi's side is facing major changes in the squad after the club signed players like Franck Kessié, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Andreas Christensen and are now close to reach an agreement for the transfer of Jules Kounde. The Spanish coach needs to find the right balance in the team and these kind of games will be key ahead of the upcoming season. American international Sergino Dest should also be part of the match, with Robert Lewandowski expected to make his debut as a starter in the attacking line.

Juventus: The Bianconeri are still working in the preseason tour with some crucial players out such as Federico Chiesa who is recovering from his ACL injury. New signing Angel Di Maria is expected to start the match, while defender Gleison Bremer should not be part of the game at least when it starts. Juventus announced on Monday that Paul Pogba has suffered a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee and will visit a specialist to see if he needs an operation and will likely miss the next two months. Young players such as Federico Gatti and Nicolò Fagioli should also be part of the match from the beginning. Allegri will try to combine the young prospects with the experienced players to give all of his players some game time.

Prediction

Barcelona had a very good performance in their last match against Real Madrid, apart of the final result. Xavi's side is currently working to strengthen the team after Robert Lewandowski was signed. PICK: Barcelona 2, Juventus 1