Xavi's FC Barcelona will host Las Palmas this Saturday with the ambition to take three points and close the gap to five points with La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who play on Sunday against Athletic Club. The Blaugrana have 13 points from their last five games in the competition with four wins and one draw and will also face PSG in the Champions League's quarter finals next month. Coach Xavi has already announced that he will depart at the end of the current 2023-24 season, but Barcelona have the target to win at least one major trophy and can still make it. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Mar. 30 | Time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 30 | : 4:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -380; Draw +450; Las Palmas +1000

Team news

FC Barcelona: The home side will be missing Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde for this weekend's clash, while there are still some doubts over Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo's availability.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, I Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Fermin, Gundogan, Roberto; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Las Palmas: Defender Saul Coco is available again after one match suspension and will be starting on Saturday, while Daley Sinkgraven and Cristian Herrera remain on the sidelines through injury.

Potential Las Palmas XI: Valles; A Suarez, Coco, Marmol, S Cardona; El Haddadi, Munoz, Perrone, K Rodriguez, Moleiro; Sandro.

Prediction

Considering the good form of the home team, there are a lot of reasons to think that Barcelona will win on Saturday. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Las Palmas 0.