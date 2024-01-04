Barcelona look to remain unbeaten on the road this season when they visit Las Palmas in a La Liga match on Thursday. After losing their last two away games in 2022-23, Barcelona (11-5-2) have recorded three victories and five draws over their first eight road contests this campaign. Barcelona are coming off a 3-2 home triumph over Almeria prior to the winter break. Las Palmas (7-4-7) dropped a 1-0 decision to Atletico Bilbao last time out, ending their three-game unbeaten streak.

Kickoff at Estadio Gran Canaria is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Barcelona are -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Las Palmas odds, while Los Amarillos are +500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Las Palmas vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 85-53-5 for a profit of more than $3,900 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 244-219-11 (+37.57) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Barcelona vs. Las Palmas from every angle and just revealed his picks and La Liga predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Las Palmas vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas money line: Barca -210, Los Amarillos +500, Draw +350

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas spread: Barca -1.5 (+125)

BAR: Barca are tied for fourth in La Liga with 34 goals

LP: Los Amarillos have yet to score more than two goals in a match this season

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona haven't lost a match against Las Palmas in any competition since February 1991, when they were edged 1-0 in the first leg of a Copa del Rey tie. Barcelona registered five consecutive victories versus Los Amarillos before settling for a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting in March 2018. Before that encounter, Barca outscored Las Palmas 12-1 in their previous three matchups.

Striker Robert Lewandowski leads Barcelona with eight goals, which tie him for seventh in La Liga. The 35-year-old, who also has notched four assists, netted 23 goals last season - his first with Barcelona - after reaching double figures in 11 straight campaigns in the German Bundesliga. Captain Sergi Roberto is one of four players tied for second on Barcelona with three goals after recording a brace in the win against Almeria. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Las Palmas

Los Amarillos have performed well at home in their first La Liga season since 2017-18, as they have posted a 4-3-1 record over their first eight matches. They are next-to-last in Spain's top division in scoring with just 15 goals, but they also have been one of the top defensive clubs as only league-leading Real Madrid (11) have allowed fewer amount of tallies than Las Palmas (15). Los Amarillos have posted just four clean sheets but have yet to give up more than two goals in a contest.

Only three players have scored multiple times for Los Amarillos this campaign, with midfielder Kirian Rodriguez leading the team with three. Two of the 27-year-old's goals were game-winners as he provided the offense in 1-0 victories against Granada and Alaves. Winger Jonathan Viera converted twice for Las Palmas but left the club in mid-December, leaving striker Marc Cardona as their second-leading scorer with a pair of goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Barcelona vs. Las Palmas picks

Eimer has broken down Thursday's La Liga match from every possible angle and has locked in a pair of confident best bets that pay plus money. He also is offering a full breakdown of this La Liga match. He's sharing his La Liga picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Las Palmas on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Las Palmas vs. Barcelona have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 37 units on soccer picks since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.