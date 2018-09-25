Barcelona vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Barcelona hits the road to take on Leganes on Wednesday in midweek La Liga action as Lionel Messi and company look to rebound from a poor 2-2 draw at home against Girona at the weekend. Barca is still in first place in the league while Leganes is in last place:

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Leganes vs. Barcelona in the USA

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Leganes vs. Barcelona prediction

Barca was left frustrated over the weekend in the draw against Girona, and here the team rebounds at the back to earn three points on the road. Barcelona 3, Leganes 0.