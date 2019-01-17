Barcelona vs. Levante: Copa del Rey live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction for second leg
Barca lost the first leg but is still expected to go through
Barcelona faces a must-win game Thursday in the Copa del Rey round of 16. The Catalan side lost the first leg 2-1 on the road. They'll need at least a 1-0 win at Camp Nou in the second leg to advance to the final eight. Meanwhile, Levante could go pull off the big upset and advance as long as it avoids defeat.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Levante
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -909 / Levante +1550 / Draw +775
Storylines
Barcelona: Lionel Messi and company are forced to win and it's safe to say we will see some more firepower. Messi and Luis Suarez didn't play in the first leg, They'll likely see the field even if they don't start, as Barca won't want to risk a shocking elimination.
Levante: This team could be 90 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets we've seen in the cup in years. Barca has so much talent, but Levante has proven it can play up to its level of competition to churn out results.
Barcelona vs. Levante prediction
Messi scores two, Suarez adds another and Barca moves on with ease.
Pick: Barcelona (-909)
