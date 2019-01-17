Barcelona vs. Levante: Copa del Rey live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction for second leg

Barcelona faces a must-win game Thursday in the Copa del Rey round of 16. The Catalan side lost the first leg 2-1 on the road. They'll need at least a 1-0 win at Camp Nou in the second leg to advance to the final eight. Meanwhile, Levante could go pull off the big upset and advance as long as it avoids defeat.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Levante

Date : Thursday, Dec. 17



: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou in Barcelona



: Camp Nou in Barcelona TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -909 / Levante +1550 / Draw +775

Storylines

Barcelona: Lionel Messi and company are forced to win and it's safe to say we will see some more firepower. Messi and Luis Suarez didn't play in the first leg, They'll likely see the field even if they don't start, as Barca won't want to risk a shocking elimination.

Levante: This team could be 90 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets we've seen in the cup in years. Barca has so much talent, but Levante has proven it can play up to its level of competition to churn out results.

Barcelona vs. Levante prediction

Messi scores two, Suarez adds another and Barca moves on with ease.

Pick: Barcelona (-909)