Barcelona vs. Levante: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona continues its journey in the Copa del Rey as the reigning champs visit Levante on Thursday for the first leg of the round of 16 clash. Barca has been rolling in the Champions League and in La Liga, while Levante sits in the middle of the table in Spain with a defense that is struggling.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Levante

Date : Thursday, Jan. 10



: Thursday, Jan. 10 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de Valencia



: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -325 / Levante +700 / Draw +500

Storylines

Barcelona: Barca has won six of its last seven games and has already played Levante in league play. Back on Dec. 16, Barca destroyed Levante 5-0 with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick. Levante actually had 20 shots in that game with nine on frame but could not find a goal.

Levante: The Valencia-based club's defense has been awful. In the last four games, the defense has conceded 13 times. Facing Messi and company, they will have to be found and double team the key attackers to have any chance.

Barcelona vs. Levante prediction

Barca scores early and often, putting the tie all but away before the second leg is even played.

Pick: Barcelona (-325)