Barcelona vs. Levante: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca is the reigning champ and expected to advance easily
Barcelona continues its journey in the Copa del Rey as the reigning champs visit Levante on Thursday for the first leg of the round of 16 clash. Barca has been rolling in the Champions League and in La Liga, while Levante sits in the middle of the table in Spain with a defense that is struggling.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Levante
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 10
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -325 / Levante +700 / Draw +500
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca has won six of its last seven games and has already played Levante in league play. Back on Dec. 16, Barca destroyed Levante 5-0 with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick. Levante actually had 20 shots in that game with nine on frame but could not find a goal.
Levante: The Valencia-based club's defense has been awful. In the last four games, the defense has conceded 13 times. Facing Messi and company, they will have to be found and double team the key attackers to have any chance.
Barcelona vs. Levante prediction
Barca scores early and often, putting the tie all but away before the second leg is even played.
Pick: Barcelona (-325)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Spurs take lead in EFL Cup semis
Spurs are nearing a spot in the final but must now go to Stamford Bridge
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham League Cup preview
The winner moves to the final against Manchester City or Burton
-
Real Madrid vs. Leganes preview
Real Madrid is hoping to not slip up against under Santiago Solari
-
FA Cup fourth round draw
Find out who Wolves will meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup after upsetting Liverpool in...
-
Soccer Power Rankings: United climbing
The Reds fall three spots after losing their first Premier League game of the season
-
New vending machines to dispense jerseys
If nothing else, it's an interesting impulse to capitalize on