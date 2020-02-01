Barcelona vs. Levante: La Liga live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, prediction, pick

Barcelona is looking to keep pace with rival Real Madrid in La Liga when the Catalan club hosts Levante on Sunday for Matchday 22. Barca entered the weekend in second place with a 13-4-4 record but was thoroughly dominated by Valencia last time out, while Levante is in 13th place and nine points above relegation, needing a few more wins to all but ensure safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Levante

Date : Sunday, February 2



: Sunday, February 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Barcelona: The 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey midweek will see them enter with momentum, but there are a lot of things to fix after that 2-0 loss at Valencia last weekend. Barca was outclassed and had no answers for quick play down the wing and counter attacks. That's a match that really could have been 4-0 or worse, with Barca not really creating enough quality chances. Against Levante, that shouldn't be as much of a problem, going against a defense that struggles with speed.

Levante: Three losses in a row has them reeling and looking for answers. Injuries and inconsistency have been the stories as of late, and that lack of consistency has been all about the attack. The club has just one goal scored in its last three matches and only one goal in the last 344 minutes. Against a Barca team, they'll need to take a couple of the few chances they'll have to have any realistic shot at taking something from this one.

Prediction

Barca starts slow but the creativity improves with Arthur and Antoine Griezmann putting it away in the second half. Pick: Barca 2, Levante 0