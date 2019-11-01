Barcelona vs. Levante: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca heads north ahead of a big Champions League clash
Barcelona sits in first place in La Liga and hopes to remain there this weekend when it goes to Levante as part of Matchday 12. Barca has only played 10 games in the league this season after last weekend's clash against Real Madrid was postponed due to violent protests in Catalunya.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barca vs. Levante
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: On paper, Barca should blow the doors off their opponent, but Levante has some quality in attack that can give Barca some problems. Expect Ernesto Valverde's team to look to play balls over the top to Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann to catch them on the wrong foot.
Levante: The club is in 11th place in the league with a 4-2-5 record. They have won two of their last four but are averaging just over one goal a game. The defense has been solid, but at times they have trouble keeping shape on the counter. That's where Barca can cause them a ton of trouble.
Barca vs. Levante prediction
Barca gets off to a fast start and gets three points in Valencia.
Pick: Barca 2, Levante 0
