Barcelona vs. Levante: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca is in first place in the league and looking to avoid a big upset
Barcelona heads to Levante on Sunday in La Liga for the league's 16th matchday. Barca entered the weekend in first place with a record of 9-4-2, while Levante has surprised many as it currently sits in seventh with a 6-4-5 record and 22 points. Barca has a league-high 41 goals scored, 13 more than any other team.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Levante
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 16
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Cuidad de Valencia
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -400 / Levante +775 / Draw +600
Storylines
Barcelona: The team is pretty knocked up. Rafinha is out long term with an ACL injury, and Sergi Samprer, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Malcom have all missed multiple games in the last month or two, aiming to return soon.
Levante: Armando Sadiku is still out with his ACL injury and isn't expected to return till February. Samu Garcia's knee injury has kept him out since the end of November, and Cheick Doukoure and Pedro Lopez are both aiming to return fro knocks picked up two weeks ago.
Barcelona vs. Levante prediction
Barca goes on the road and gets a Lionel Messi brace and a goal from Luis Suarez for the victory.
Pick: Barcelona (-400)
