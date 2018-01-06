Barcelona vs. Levante live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca aims to keep its gap atop the league with three points

Barcelona returns to La Liga action after playing in the Copa del Rey as it welcomes Levante to the Camp Nou.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca crushes the visitors with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez getting on the scoresheet. Barca 4, Levante 0.

