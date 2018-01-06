Barcelona vs. Levante live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca aims to keep its gap atop the league with three points
Barcelona returns to La Liga action after playing in the Copa del Rey as it welcomes Levante to the Camp Nou.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca crushes the visitors with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez getting on the scoresheet. Barca 4, Levante 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Burnley preview
Two teams having fantastic seasons meet in the FA Cup third round
-
Chelsea vs. Norwich preview
The Blues are the heavy favorites over the Championship side
-
Messi has clause to leave Barcelona
Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract that activates if this should happen
-
Firmino pushed into stands during derby
Brazilian star Firmino was absolutely furious and went after Mason Holgate
-
WATCH: Van Dijk scores debut winner
The defender came up big late with a header goal off a corner
-
Chelsea signs Everton's Barkley
The Englishman could be a great signing if he stays healthy and here's what to know about the...
Add a Comment