Barcelona vs. Levante: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barcelona can win the Spanish league title this weekend with a victory over Levante
Barcelona looks to be crowned La Liga champions on Saturday with a win against Levante at the Camp Nou. Barca enters the day in first place with a record of 24-8-2 and a lead of nine points over Atletico Madrid. Levante, meanwhile, is still in the fight for survival, sitting in 15th place with a 9-10-15 record and 37 points. The club is just three points above the drop zone and probably a win away from being safe.
Barca may already be crowned champion before the game starts if Atletico Madrid fails to beat Real Valladolid.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Levante
- Date: Saturday, April 27
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -425 / Levante +1000 / Draw +550
Storylines
Barcelona: Barcelona doesn't have to win this one to clinch the league title as long as it matches Atletico Madrid's result. So if Barca and Atletico both draw, Barca would win the title based on holding the head to head, as there would be nine points up for grabs and Barca holding a nine-point lead. If both lose, Barca still wins the league.
Levante: This club has gotten four points out of the last six to grab a little cushion in the fight for relegation. But their work is far from done. Another draw or two at least would be needed, while one win in the last four games should have them safely in the top flight next season.
Prediction
Barca starts off hot and cruises to the league title behind another strong attacking performance.
Pick: Barcelona (-425)
