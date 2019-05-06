Barcelona vs. Liverpool: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first Champions League finalist will be decided on Tuesday as Barcelona goes to Liverpool in the semifinals aiming to close it out after a 3-0 win in the first leg at Camp Nou. Barca got two goals from Lionel Messi and one from former Red Luis Suarez to cruise into this second leg, where Liverpool will be shorthanded. The Reds are set to play without the injured Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, two-thirds of its vaunted trio in attack that also included Sadio Mane.

While pressure will be on to score, just one goal from Barcelona likely ends this.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Barcelona

Date : Tuesday, May 7



: Tuesday, May 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : TNT and Univision



: TNT and Univision Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +140 / Barcelona +170 / Draw +275

Storylines

Liverpool: A comeback with Salah and Firmino felt unlikely, so without them it almost feels impossible. Daniel Sturridge hasn't been in form, but Divock Origi could be a wild card to make an impact just like on Saturday against Newcastle. But if this game gets to half time without a Liverpool goal, it's probably over.

Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde is probably going to let his attack loose and tell them that just one goal would force Liverpool to score five. That means if Barca can get just a goal, they can book their tickets to Madrid for the final on June 1. While Liverpool is capable, against this Barca defense, it's unlikely to happen. Barca has more than a foot into the final, and one goal will surely put both feet there.

Liverpool vs. Barcelona prediction

Barcelona goes on the road and wins to cruise into the final and face either Ajax or Tottenham.

Pick: Barca (+170)