Barcelona vs. Liverpool: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds look for a miracle to overcome Barcelona's 3-0 win last week
The first Champions League finalist will be decided on Tuesday as Barcelona goes to Liverpool in the semifinals aiming to close it out after a 3-0 win in the first leg at Camp Nou. Barca got two goals from Lionel Messi and one from former Red Luis Suarez to cruise into this second leg, where Liverpool will be shorthanded. The Reds are set to play without the injured Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, two-thirds of its vaunted trio in attack that also included Sadio Mane.
While pressure will be on to score, just one goal from Barcelona likely ends this.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Liverpool vs. Barcelona
- Date: Tuesday, May 7
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Anfield
- TV channel: TNT and Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool +140 / Barcelona +170 / Draw +275
Storylines
Liverpool: A comeback with Salah and Firmino felt unlikely, so without them it almost feels impossible. Daniel Sturridge hasn't been in form, but Divock Origi could be a wild card to make an impact just like on Saturday against Newcastle. But if this game gets to half time without a Liverpool goal, it's probably over.
Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde is probably going to let his attack loose and tell them that just one goal would force Liverpool to score five. That means if Barca can get just a goal, they can book their tickets to Madrid for the final on June 1. While Liverpool is capable, against this Barca defense, it's unlikely to happen. Barca has more than a foot into the final, and one goal will surely put both feet there.
Liverpool vs. Barcelona prediction
Barcelona goes on the road and wins to cruise into the final and face either Ajax or Tottenham.
Pick: Barca (+170)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
What to know about Championship Sunday
Here's what to know about the upcoming 38th matchday
-
PL table: City ahead of Liverpool
It all comes down to Sunday
-
Kompany leads City past Leicester
Manchester City got one of its biggest goals of the season from an unlikely source
-
Kompany scores screamer to keep City 1st
The Belgium central defender picked an awfully good time to score his first goal of the season...
-
Manchester City vs. Leicester preview
City needs a win to move back into first place
-
Iker Casillas released from hospital
Casillas, 37, suffered a heart attack during training last week