Barcelona vs. Liverpool: Champions League semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona and Liverpool meet on Wednesday in one of the most highly anticipated Champions League semifinals in recent memory. The first leg is set for 3 p.m. ET at the Camp Nou between two teams that were viewed as contenders when the competition began in August. Barcelona enters this match fresh off of winning La Liga, while Liverpool has been dealing with a heated Premier League title race with favorite Manchester City.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool

Date : Wednesday, May 1



: Wednesday, May 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : TNT and Univision



: TNT and Univision Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -145 / Liverpool +350 / Draw +320

Storylines

Barcelona: Barca just won La Liga while resting players, so the team will be fresh entering this one. This team has UCL dreams that have fallen short each of the last three seasons, so this is as good a chance as ever as the winner of this tie will be the heavy favorite in the final. But Barca has to be careful to not concede. The defense looks out of sync at times but the attack is so powerful it's hard to notice. Barca is in for a battle.

Liverpool: Will Roberto Firmino play? That's the big question after he was rested on Friday against Huddersfield. If the Brazilian can't go, it changes a bit of what this team will do. Firmino's hold-up play is huge when it comes to creating chances for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. As The Guardian reports, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Firmino could miss the game, but he did return to training ahead of this match.

Barcelona vs. Liverpool prediction

Liverpool gets its goal, but Barcelona takes the narrow 2-1 advantage into next week's second leg.

Pick: Barca (-145)