Barcelona vs. Liverpool live updates, Champions League score: Messi and Salah meet in first leg
Barcelona hosts the first match of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Liverpool
One of the most enticing Champions League matchups in years begins on Wednesday at Camp Nou as Lionel Messi and Barcelona welcome Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals. Barcelona knocked out Manchester United in the last round, while the Reds cruised past Porto to advance to this tie between two pre-tournament contenders. With Ajax and Tottenham in the other semifinal, whoever gets out of this semifinal will be the favorite in the June 1 final. The second leg of this tie is on Tuesday at Anfield.
Both clubs enter the match in fantastic form, with Barcelona having just clinched a second consecutive La Liga title, while Liverpool is neck and neck with Manchester City for the Premier League title. Focus quickly shifts back to UCL, with Barca aiming to win and not concede at Camp Nou, while Liverpool hopes to be able to score an away goal or two for momentum ahead of the second leg.
Here's our match preview. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
