Barcelona vs. Liverpool live updates, Champions League score: Messi's magic makes it a Barca blowout
Barcelona hosts the first match of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Liverpool
One of the most enticing Champions League matchups in years begins on Wednesday at Camp Nou as Lionel Messi and Barcelona welcome Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals. Barcelona knocked out Manchester United in the last round, while the Reds cruised past Porto to advance to this tie between two pre-tournament contenders. With Ajax and Tottenham in the other semifinal, whoever gets out of this semifinal will be the favorite in the June 1 final. The second leg of this tie is on Tuesday at Anfield.
Both clubs enter the match in fantastic form, with Barcelona having just clinched a second consecutive La Liga title, while Liverpool is neck and neck with Manchester City for the Premier League title. Focus quickly shifts back to UCL, with Barca aiming to win and not concede at Camp Nou, while Liverpool hopes to be able to score an away goal or two for momentum ahead of the second leg.
Here's our match preview. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
First half
Though Liverpool started the game better than the hosts, it was Barca who struck first midway through the first half. Jordi Alba played a world-class ball diagonally toward the front post, and Luis Suarez got in front of Virgil van Dij and behind Joel Matip to redirect it into the goal. Take a look:
Second half
Barcelona added two goals in the second half, and both were from Lionel Messi. In the 75th minute, Messi walked the ball into the net off a rebound from Luis Suarez:
And then he pulled off one of his greatest UCL free kicks with this ridiculous goal in the 82nd minute, going upper 90 on Alisson:
Barca led 3-0 in the final minutes.
Lineups
Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi. Luis Suárez, Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool: Alisson; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Expert David Sumpter's Champions League picks are on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this game? Click here for more.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Messi flops after Milner body check
We learned on Wednesday that there's no love lost between these two players
-
Casillas hospitalized after heart attack
The Spanish shot-stopper was rushed to a local hospital in Portugal after suffering a heart...
-
Barcelona vs. Liverpool preview
The two titles favorites meet in the first leg of the semifinal
-
UCL lineups: Firmino benched vs. Barca
The Starting XI for both teams are out ahead of this huge showdown in Camp Nou
-
Barcelona vs. Liverpool odds, picks
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Wednesday's...
-
CCL final preview: Monterrey vs. Tigres
Los Rayados hold a 1-0 lead after the first leg, but Andre-Pierre Gignac and Co. should have...