Barcelona vs. Liverpool live updates, Champions League score: Messi's magic makes it a Barca blowout

One of the most enticing Champions League matchups in years begins on Wednesday at Camp Nou as Lionel Messi and Barcelona welcome Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals. Barcelona knocked out Manchester United in the last round, while the Reds cruised past Porto to advance to this tie between two pre-tournament contenders. With Ajax and Tottenham in the other semifinal, whoever gets out of this semifinal will be the favorite in the June 1 final. The second leg of this tie is on Tuesday at Anfield.

Both clubs enter the match in fantastic form, with Barcelona having just clinched a second consecutive La Liga title, while Liverpool is neck and neck with Manchester City for the Premier League title. Focus quickly shifts back to UCL, with Barca aiming to win and not concede at Camp Nou, while Liverpool hopes to be able to score an away goal or two for momentum ahead of the second leg.

First half

Though Liverpool started the game better than the hosts, it was Barca who struck first midway through the first half. Jordi Alba played a world-class ball diagonally toward the front post, and Luis Suarez got in front of Virgil van Dij and behind Joel Matip to redirect it into the goal. Take a look:

Second half

Barcelona added two goals in the second half, and both were from Lionel Messi. In the 75th minute, Messi walked the ball into the net off a rebound from Luis Suarez:

And then he pulled off one of his greatest UCL free kicks with this ridiculous goal in the 82nd minute, going upper 90 on Alisson:

Barca led 3-0 in the final minutes.

Lineups

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi. Luis Suárez, Philippe Coutinho



Liverpool: Alisson; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

