Barcelona vs. Liverpool starting lineups: Why Klopp has Firmino on the bench in Champions League semifinal first leg
The Starting XI for both teams are out ahead of this huge showdown in Camp Nou
The starting lineups are in for Wednesday's gigantic Champions League semifinal showdown between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Camp Nou. The first-leg battle is set for 3 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) -- and neither team is fielding any big surprises, but one of Liverpool's stars didn't make the starting XI.
The big lineup story leading up to this one was whether Roberto Firmino would play at all, but the Brazilian striker isn't in the starting lineup for Liverpool. He's been named to the bench after missing out on the team's last league game as he recovers from an ankle injury, but there's a chance he'll come on as a substitute.
Here are the lineups:
Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi. Luis Suárez, Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool: Alisson; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Suarez and Coutinho get to face their old club, while Liverpool goes with two in attack to play a bit more defensive with Firmino on the bench. Follow the game with our live updates here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Liverpool preview
The two titles favorites meet in the first leg of the semifinal
-
LIVE: Barcelona-Liverpool in UCL semis
Barcelona hosts the first match of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Liverpool
-
Casillas hospitalized after heart attack
The Spanish shot-stopper was rushed to a local hospital in Portugal after suffering a heart...
-
Barcelona vs. Liverpool odds, picks
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Wednesday's...
-
CCL final preview: Monterrey vs. Tigres
Los Rayados hold a 1-0 lead after the first leg, but Andre-Pierre Gignac and Co. should have...
-
Liverpool calls out rowdy fan behavior
Reports indicate that some English football fans even threw cans of beer at police