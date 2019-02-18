Barcelona vs. Lyon: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online

The Champions League round of 16 carries on this Tuesday when Barcelona, one of the favorites in this competition, goes on the road to take on Lyon in the first leg. Barcelona is rolling in La Liga play, hoping to make the final of the Copa del Rey and aiming to move a step closer to the quarterfinals ahead of the return leg. Lyon, meanwhile, is full of confidence and has the talent to make this an interesting tie as long as it is patient in defense. Barcelona is one of three Spanish teams still alive, while Lyon joins PSG as the French teams still in the competition.

Champions League: Barcelona vs. Lyon

Champions League: Barcelona vs. Lyon

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 19



: Tuesday, Feb. 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Groupama Stadium



: Groupama Stadium TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -135 / Lyon +360 / Draw +280

Storylines

Barcelona: Lionel Messi and company are favorites to win the competition and have looked spectacular for most of the season. But last time out against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, the club failed to score for the first time all season. They'll plan to bounce back in a big way and get at least a goal, knowing at home they can do what is needed to advance.

Lyon: This team has proven it can compete with the big boys, evident by the win over Manchester City in the group stage. Lyon also just handed PSG its first league defeat, so the belief will be there. But because of how sharp Barcelona's attack has been and Lyon's ability to get results on the road, they'll likely play a bit conservative here. The goal should be to not concede a goal first and foremost, entering the second leg with life.

Barcelona vs. Lyon prediction

Lionel Messi scores twice and Barca earns a narrow victory to put one foot into the quarterfinals.

Pick: Barcelona (-135)