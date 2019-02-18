Barcelona vs. Lyon: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online
Barca is looking to return to Spain with a favorable result and keep the dream alive
The Champions League round of 16 carries on this Tuesday when Barcelona, one of the favorites in this competition, goes on the road to take on Lyon in the first leg. Barcelona is rolling in La Liga play, hoping to make the final of the Copa del Rey and aiming to move a step closer to the quarterfinals ahead of the return leg. Lyon, meanwhile, is full of confidence and has the talent to make this an interesting tie as long as it is patient in defense. Barcelona is one of three Spanish teams still alive, while Lyon joins PSG as the French teams still in the competition.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Barcelona vs. Lyon
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Groupama Stadium
- TV channel: UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -135 / Lyon +360 / Draw +280
Storylines
Barcelona: Lionel Messi and company are favorites to win the competition and have looked spectacular for most of the season. But last time out against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, the club failed to score for the first time all season. They'll plan to bounce back in a big way and get at least a goal, knowing at home they can do what is needed to advance.
Lyon: This team has proven it can compete with the big boys, evident by the win over Manchester City in the group stage. Lyon also just handed PSG its first league defeat, so the belief will be there. But because of how sharp Barcelona's attack has been and Lyon's ability to get results on the road, they'll likely play a bit conservative here. The goal should be to not concede a goal first and foremost, entering the second leg with life.
Barcelona vs. Lyon prediction
Lionel Messi scores twice and Barca earns a narrow victory to put one foot into the quarterfinals.
Pick: Barcelona (-135)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Chelsea preview
The Blues and Red Devils meet in the fifth round
-
Live updates: Chelsea vs. Man. United
The Red Devils head to Stamford Bridge with a spot in the next round on the line
-
Power rankings: Liverpool faces big test
We have four huge Champions League matchups this week to whet your soccer appetite
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Gignac scores backheel goal in Liga MX
Gignac had the goal of the week with this outrageous effort
-
Barcelona-Real Valladolid preview
Barca has a six-point lead in La Liga and looks like the heavy favorite