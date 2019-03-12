Barcelona vs. Lyon: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online for second leg

Barcelona and Lyon battle it out for a Champions League quarterfinal spot on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in their round of 16 second leg. The two played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in France, and with no away goals scored by Barca, the team enters this match in the dangerous situation of a draw seeing a crash out of the competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Barcelona vs. Lyon

Date : Wednesday, March 13



: Wednesday, March 13 Time : 4 p.m. ET



: 4 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -450 / Lyon +1025 / Draw +575

Storylines

Barca: This has been the best team in Europe the entire season, but it has shown that it can be the victim of a stunning result. This team is so loaded in the final third but they've had to dig in and come back in a bunch of games like against Rayo last weekend and Sevilla in the Copa del Rey. Those are the dangerous ones where they go down early and then can find their scoring boots. They've got to remain composed in this game and keep their backline at the back and not get too forward with Lyon's speed on the counter.

Lyon: It's all about the counter attack here. Expect to see Memphis Depay touch the sidelines a bit to try and spread the field, especially on the counter. That's exactly what Raul de Tomas did for Rayo to open the scoring against Barca at the weekend. They have to sit back defensively and hope to strike on the counter or a set piece to have a chance.

Barca vs. Lyon prediction

Barca starts slow, but the magic of Lionel Messi shines through in the second half as Ernesto Valverde's team makes the quarterfinals.

Pick: Barca (-450)