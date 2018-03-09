Barcelona vs. Malaga live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barcelona shouldn't have much of a problem with the struggling Boquerones

First-place Barcelona goes to last-place Malaga on Saturday in La Liga action, as Lionel Messi and friends aim to earn a result that pushes them closer to the title, with a midweek match against Chelsea in the Champions League looming. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Malaga has been horrific and is almost certainly going down to the second division. The team has 13 points from 27 matches, with just three wins and 20 defeats. While Malaga's poor defense is a problem, the biggest issue is the goal scoring. Malaga has 16 goals in 27 matches, while Barca has 70. Lionel Messi and company roll. Barca 5, Malaga 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES