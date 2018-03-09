Barcelona vs. Malaga live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barcelona shouldn't have much of a problem with the struggling Boquerones
First-place Barcelona goes to last-place Malaga on Saturday in La Liga action, as Lionel Messi and friends aim to earn a result that pushes them closer to the title, with a midweek match against Chelsea in the Champions League looming. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Malaga has been horrific and is almost certainly going down to the second division. The team has 13 points from 27 matches, with just three wins and 20 defeats. While Malaga's poor defense is a problem, the biggest issue is the goal scoring. Malaga has 16 goals in 27 matches, while Barca has 70. Lionel Messi and company roll. Barca 5, Malaga 0.
