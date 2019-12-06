Barcelona vs. Mallorca: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barca is back in first place after the dramatic win at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona's big 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday has the team confident and in fine form as it returns home to take on Mallorca on Saturday. Barca is 10-1-3 on the season and has 31 points in the table, while Mallorca is in 17th but just a point above relegation with its attack averaging under a goal a game. A draw for Mallorca here would be absolutely fantastic with Barca expected to win and win big. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Mallorca

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 7
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camp Nou
  • TV channel: beIN Sports
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 

Storylines

Barca: This team has plenty of momentum after winning at Atletico last week, answering the questions whether this team can perform on the road. At home in this one, anything but a victory would be shocking. Sergio Busquets is back from injury, Luis Suarez is looking sharp and Lionel Messi is still Messi. With a visit to Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League and having already won the group, Ernesto Valverde won't need to rest anyone in this contest.

Mallorca: It's all about surviving for this team after an impressive promotion from the second division earlier in the year. This is a game they aren't expected to even sniff a point out of, so actually getting a point would be an upset and huge in terms of momentum. Having lost nine of their first 15 games is a concern, but it all boils down to an attack scoring under a goal a game. They'll need some luck here to get a point.

Prediction

Barca is just too strong in attack and takes all three points with a dominant performance across 90 minutes.

Pick: Barca 3, Mallorca 0

