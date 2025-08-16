Barcelona kick off their title-defending season with a visit to Mallorca in a La Liga clash on Saturday. Barca finished last season 28-4-6 and should already be bursting with confidence thanks to a 5-0 victory against Serie A club Como last weekend. Mallorca finished 10th in the La Liga table while only scoring 35 goals in 38 matches. They also lost both matches against Barcelona last season.

Kickoff from Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Barca are -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Mallorca vs. Barcelona odds, while Mallorca are +500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Mallorca picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. New users at bet365 can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code:

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could be way up.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Mallorca vs. Barcelona on Saturday:

Barcelona -1.5 (+130)

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+100)

Barcelona -1.5 (+130)

Barca are 16-2-0 against Mallorca going back to the 2009 season, and have outscored the hosts 12-2 over the last five meetings. That includes a 5-1 victory when these teams last met at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix last season.



"Barcelona picked up a 1-0 win at home over Mallorca in April, holding the visitors without a single shot on target," Sutton said. "Barca cruised to a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture last season, and are coming off a comfortable 5-0 victory against Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy Final last Sunday."



This bet is priced at +135 odds at DraftKings, where you can get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 using the latest DraftKings promo code:

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+100)

The forward scored nine goals in 31 starts last season while also picking up 13 assists, and the expert believes the addition of Marcus Rashford to the roster will open up more scoring opportunities for Yamal.



"Yamal scored a brace in the 5-0 win over Como and will be a problem going forward all season, so I'm backing him to either score or provide an assist in the league opener," Sutton said.



Place this bet at +100 odds at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Sign up at FanDuel here:

Want more soccer picks for Saturday, Aug 16?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Mallorca vs. Barcelona. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.