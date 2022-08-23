In a match fit for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, Barcelona will welcome Manchester City to Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday for a 90-minute exhibition which you can watch or stream live on CBS Sports Network. But why are they playing? Well, it's a non-Champions League match, a perceived friendly after the season has already started -- something you don't often see. This one, however, is more than a friendly -- it's all for charity.

Promoted by former Barça player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue, the match is to raise the highest amount of aid to fight against ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Unzue was diagnosed with ALS over two years ago. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Over 51,500 tickets have been sold, and funds will go to Fundación Luzón for ALS research:

From FC Barcelona:

Francisco Luzón was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, leading him to create Fundación Luzón with the purpose of helping to find a cure for this terrible disease, bringing together every party involved in the goal. Francisco Luzón's widow, María José Arregui, is the executive president of the foundation, an independent not-for-profit organization working to obtain funding to invest in research and improve the quality of life of people with ALS and their families, alongside patient associations, investigators, and social and healthcare professionals. Fundación Luzón aims to raise awareness about ALS among society to draw attention to the disease, reduce diagnostic times, improve medical treatment and social and healthcare quality, and fund research into finding a cure.

The game comes following Barça's first win of the La Liga season, having defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 on Sunday. Both Barça and City will play in the UEFA Champions League this season, and this week (Thursday) they'll learn who they will be paired with in the group stage. You can catch all the Champions League action this season on Paramount+.

How to watch

Game: Barcelona vs. Manchester City (friendly)

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

TV and live stream: CBS Sports Network