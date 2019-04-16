Barcelona vs. Manchester United score: Messi leads barca into Champions League semifinals

Barcelona is into the Champions League semifinals after dominating Manchester United 3-0 in Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg to advance 4-0 on aggregate. Lionel Messi scored two goals early in the first half as the Spanish club controlled the ball, created the chances and were unlucky to not have won by more. United wasted a golden chance before the game was a minute old as Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar, and David de Gea's blunder on Messi's second goal was the nail in the coffin. Here's everything you need to know and see:

Goal scorers

⚽ Barcelona - Messi (16')

⚽ Barcelona - Messi (20')

⚽ Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho (61')

Game-changing moment

It came on Barcelona's second goal from Messi, but it would be a disservice to our readers to not show you Messi's opener. He stole the ball, nutmegged Fred and put this blast past De Gea. Take a look:

Messi magic doubles Barca's aggregate lead 😱



Can United get back in it? https://t.co/wyYyv7hiud pic.twitter.com/53CXneSA1y — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 16, 2019

That made it 1-0 in the match and 2-0 on aggregate, but then it was all but over here when De Gea completely misread a shot from Messi and let it slip under him in what was a horror attempt by the superstar:

Game, set and match from that point, as United needed three and didn't get one.

Player of the game

Messi. Aside from his two goals, he was dazzling. He had a bicycle kick that nearly went in, he had two sick nutmegs and he turned Phil Jones inside out with his speed and skill. A five-star performance as he scored his 109th and 110th Champions League goals.

The most telling statistic

Barcelona had six shots on target and scored three of them. Efficient, while only conceding three shots on goal. Philippe Coutinho even got in on the action with this crazy golazo in the second half:

Coutinho winds up and makes it three 💪 pic.twitter.com/jbAGhS9GMl — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 16, 2019

What the result means

Barcelona is back in the semifinals after a rough couple seasons in the competition, while Manchester United exceeding expectations and has some momentum if it can qualify for next year's edition.

What's next

Barcelona will play either Liverpool or Porto in the semifinals on April 30-May 1 and May 7-8.

You can watch the Champions League semifinals and final on fuboTV (Try for free).