Barcelona vs. Napoli: Champions League prediction, watch live stream online, TV channel, odds,injury news
Napoli welcomes Barcelona to the San Paolo for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16
Lionel Messi looks to build off of his magical four-goal performance from his last time out when he leads Barcelona into Naples to take on Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. The first leg affair at Stadio San Paolo will actually be their third meeting since August after playing two friendlies in the United States over the summer which Barca won.
Barcelona is looking sharp and like a contender while Napoli has found a bit of form under Gennaro Gattuso, climbing into contention for European spots in Serie A.
The return leg is next month, with Napoli hoping to just have a chance. The Italian side is one of two teams to have beaten reigning champ Liverpool this season, showing that it has what it takes to get a result here.
Viewing information
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Stadio San Paolo -- Naples, Italy
TV: UniMas | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Napoli +225; Draw +255; Barcelona +116 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Napoli: The issues in defense have improved, as has the intensity and belief. Napoli enters this match having won six of seven, including a victory at Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinals. They'll have the crowd behind them in what will be a feisty atmosphere, but beating Brescia isn't the same as Barca. They'll need a bit of good fortune as well. Fabian Ruiz is the key in the middle with the rising Spanish star continuing to get better and better.
Barcelona: Still without Luis Suarez, Barcelona has been able to cope as of late. Antoine Griezmann hasn't made the expected impact, but Messi has taken over time and time again. Napoli can cause trouble in the middle, so expect Messi to receive the ball a bit deeper here. Keep an eye on the set pieces because Napoli's defense isn't afraid to go in hard and could see Barca strike from near the top of the box.
Prediction
Barcelona is in good form and has the world's best player, which in the end is enough. Pick: Barcelona 2, Napoli 0
-
Chelsea vs. Bayern preview
Chelsea welcomes Bayern Munich to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the Champions League...
-
Liverpool vs. West Ham preview
The Reds are coming off of a rare loss in the Champions League
-
Coronavirus may affect games in Italy
Italy is the first country in Europe that is dealing with a major coronavirus outbreak
-
Real's Hazard (ankle) out three months
Hazard, who has suffered two major injuries this season, should be able to play in Euro 2020
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Man United, Arsenal continue top-5 push
Both teams were victorious on Sunday and are moving up the table
-
Blues beat Tottenham on Alonso goal
The Blues come away with three crucial points at home against Jose Mourinho's side
-
RB Leipzig edges Spurs in first leg
Tottenham didn't have its star strikers and it showed