The Champions League is back in action with coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Barcelona

Current Records: Napoli 3-1-2, Barcelona 4-0-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Barcelona will face off against Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 12th at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Barcelona's last six Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

For the first time in this tournament, Barcelona was forced to settle for a draw. Neither they nor Napoli could gain the upper hand back in February so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Barcelona's goal came from Robert Lewandowski at minute 60, while Napoli's was scored by Victor Osimhen in the 75th.

With that draw, Barcelona's record moves to 4-0-2. Meanwhile, Napoli's record is now 3-1-2.

Only one game stands between these teams and the Quarter-finals, only one team will be headed there, and there's only one way to find out who. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Barcelona is a solid favorite against Napoli, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -121 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Barcelona won 1 game and tied 2 games in their last 3 contests with Napoli.