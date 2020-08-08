The UEFA Champions League round of 16 carries into Saturday with more second legs as Barcelona welcome Napoli to the Camp Nou. The first leg back in March ended 1-1 with Dries Merterns' goal giving the Italian side the draw and life ahead of the second leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Saturday, Aug. 8

: Saturday, Aug. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

Odds: Barcelona -160; Draw +305; Napoli +440 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: There should be some real concern here. When you have Lionel Messi hinting at a Champions League elimination, you have to be. Expect Barca to come out fast and confident, but can they keep composure with Napoli's talented attack likely getting their own chances on goal? Messi will be counted on heavily, but Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez must be in top form for Barca to cruise into the next round. If they aren't playing well, expect this one to be really close.

Napoli: The Italian side has a real chance here. Coppa Italia champs and playing with a ton of confidence, the dynamic, small duo of Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne can make you pay at any moment. But keep an eye on the engine in the middle, Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz. He will have to move the ball quickly and with precision to get the attack going. There will be some real chances on the counter.

Prediction

The game is on the verge of going to extra time before late Messi magic seals it. Pick: Barcelona 2, Napoli 1