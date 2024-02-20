Barcelona hope to continue their strong form on the road when they visit Napoli on Wednesday for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. Barcelona have yet to lose away from home in La Liga this season, recording seven victories and five draws. The club, which has won five Champions League titles, went 4-0-2 during the group stage. Napoli posted a 3-1-2 record in group play, wrapping up with a 2-0 triumph over Braga. Barcelona defeated Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the 2019-20 competition.

Kickoff at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barca are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Barcelona vs. Napoli odds, while the Blues are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Napoli vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Barcelona vs. Napoli from every angle and just revealed his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Napoli vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Napoli money line: Barca +145, Blues +180, Draw +240

Barcelona vs. Napoli over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Napoli spread: Barca -0.5 (+150)

BAR: Barcelona are unbeaten in their last four matches, all in La Liga

NAP: The Blues have won just one of their last five games across all competitions

Barcelona vs. Napoli picks: See picks at SportsLine

Barcelona vs. Napoli streaming: Paramount+

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona opened the group stage with a bang, outscoring their opponents 8-1 while winning their first three matches. Portuguese forward Joao Felix recorded a brace for the reigning La Liga champions in a 5-0 victory against Antwerp, while winger Ferran Torres converted in triumphs over Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk. Felix and Torres lead Barca with three goals apiece in the competition, while German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is tied for third in the Champions League with three assists.

Robert Lewandowski has been red-hot during La Liga play, scoring a total of four goals during his current three-game streak. The 35-year-old Polish striker, who is sixth in the league with 12 goals, has converted just once in his five UCL appearances. Lewandowski also has notched five assists in La Liga, while the 33-year-old Gundogan is tied for fourth in the league with a career-high six. See which team to pick here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Why you should back Napoli

The Blues, who won the Serie A title last season, are looking to build off their best showing in the UCL as they reached the quarterfinals in 2022-23 when they lost to AC Milan. Eight different players have recorded a goal for Napoli in the competition this time around, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen converting in the group-stage finale against Braga. The 25-year-old, who was the top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals, leads the Blues with seven this campaign.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia did not convert during UCL group play but has netted six goals for the Blues this season in Serie A. The 23-year-old also has notched three assists and is tied with winger Matteo Politano for second on the team in both categories. Defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo has registered a club-high five assists in the domestic league while recording a goal and an assist in the Champions League. See which team to pick here.

How to make Barcelona vs. Napoli picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match from every possible angle and has locked in three confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money. He also is offering a full breakdown of this Champions League match. He's sharing his Champions League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Napoli, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Napoli vs. Barcelona have all the value, all from the soccer expert who had a profit of almost $2,600 in 2023, and find out.