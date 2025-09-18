Newcastle United will host Barcelona on Matchday 1 of the 2025 UEFA Champions League league phase on Thursday on Paramount+. Barcelona, which have won five Champions League titles, will be without superstar Lamine Yamal, who is out with a groin injury. Newcastle enters Thursday's tilt unbeaten in three of their last four matches. Now, they'll go head-to-head on Thursday, and you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from St James' Park in Tyne, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Newcastle odds list Newcastle as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Barcelona listed as the +160 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Newcastle date: Thursday, Sept. 18

Barcelona vs. Newcastle time: 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Newcastle live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to today's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are his best bets and analysis for Newcastle vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Newcastle prediction, expert picks

Barcelona Over 1.5 team total (-122)

Raphinha to score or assist (-115)

A lot of people are discussing how defensively sound Newcastle are four matches into the Premier League season," Eimer said. "They've kept three clean sheets in their opening four matches, which sounds impressive. This becomes less impressive, however, when you look at how they stopped from scoring. They kept Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds from scoring. These are currently three of the worst offensive outfits in the entire Premier League. This defensive line will struggle against one of the best attacks in Europe, and I'm expecting to see the cracks show as Newcastle do their best to slow down a team that can't be slowed."

Raphinha to score or assist (-115)

"Barcelona will be without the services of one of the best talents in the world, Lamine Yamal," Eimer said. "While this is a big blow to the squad, I frankly, don't think it will impact this squad as much as people are expecting. The attacking pedigree that this squad possesses is beyond a single player. Raphina, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez and Pedri will all be eyeing the scoresheet, and the expectation under manager Hansi Flick is to go for goals. Specifically, Raphina is coming off one of the best Champions League seasons last year, and is looking to pick back up right where he left off."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League.