Barcelona vs. Olympiacos live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on Champions League TV, stream online

Barcelona puts its 3-0-0 record in the Champions League group stage on the line when it travels to face Olympiacos on Tuesday on matchday three. Barca has conceded just one goal in three matches, scoring wins over Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and the Greek side.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both find the back of the net, and Barca finds itself with another three points at night's end. Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 0.