Barcelona vs. Olympiacos live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on Champions League TV, stream online

The Catalan giants have been perfect so far

Barcelona puts its 3-0-0 record in the Champions League group stage on the line when it travels to face Olympiacos on Tuesday on matchday three. Barca has conceded just one goal in three matches, scoring wins over Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and the Greek side. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both find the back of the net, and Barca finds itself with another three points at night's end. Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

