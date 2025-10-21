Barcelona and Olympiacos are set to square off in a UEFA Champions League battle on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Spanish giants are five time UCL champions and currently sit second in La Liga while Olympiacos are second in Super League Greece and won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2024. Barcelona currently sits 16th in the UCL standings with three points from their first two matches while Olympiacos are 29th with one point entering Tuesday's match. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Olympiacos odds list the hosts as the -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Olympiacos listed as the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Olympiacos vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos date: Tuesday, Oct. 21

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are his best bets for Olympiacos vs. Barcelona on Tuesday:

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos picks, prediction

Over 3.5 total goals (+100)

Both teams to score (-110)

Barcelona have scored a goal in every match that they've played this season and they've scored multiple goals in eight of 11 matches across all competitions. Expect Hansi Flick's men to apply plenty of pressure going forward even with a lengthy injury list entering UCL Matchday 3. Meanwhile, Olympiacos haven't found their sea legs yet in the Champions League, but have been prolific domestically and they've got the potential to make a contribution here with an experienced roster.

"Barcelona will be without the services of Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphina, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres. The only thing crazier than the amount of big names Barcelona will be missing, is the fact that they'll still be able to field a solid starting eleven," Eimer said. "Meanwhile, I'm expecting Olympiacos to understand that they are heavy underdogs, and expect them to finally push against a Barcelona side that no one can stop from scoring right now."

