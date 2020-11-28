Barcelona host Osasuna on Sunday at the Camp Nou in a big game for Ronald Koeman's side, who continue to excel in Europe but struggle domestically. Barca enter the match in 13th place with 11 points, winning just three of eight games to start the season, meanwhile Osasuna are a spot behind with the same amount of points and an inferior goal difference.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Nov. 29

: Sunday, Nov. 29 Time : 8 a.m. ET

: 8 a.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Barca: The hosts have lost three out of five in the league, though two of those game were against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. As has been the story most of the season, the expensive, talented pieces this team has just haven't fit together well. The attack is dysfunctional and never replaced Luis Suarez, while the defense has been stretched thin thanks to Gerard Pique's injury. Samuel Umtiti still doesn't appear fit to play. Expect Clement Lenglet to start with potentially Oscar Mingueza joining him, just like in the 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in the middle of the week.

Osasuna: Six goals scored in their last nine games, Osasuna's attack is nothing without injured star striker Chimy Avila. He won't be back until March, so somebody will have to step up and take over that role in attack. Jonathan Calleri could be the guy, with the talented Argentine looking to find his footing somewhere. He's played for six different clubs since 2016 but has a goal in three matches for Osasuna. Undoubtedly talented, he's lacking minutes and confidence. A goal in this game, if he gets the chance, could be the beginning of his return to top form.

Prediction

Lionel Messi gets his goal, Antoine Griezmann also scores and Barca with though it isn't a convincing performance. Pick: Barca 3, Osasuna 0