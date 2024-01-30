After losing 5-3 in the last home game against Villarreal, FC Barcelona coach Xavi announced that he will leave the club at the end of the current season. It was a bit of shocking news for most of the fanbase after the legend of the Blaugrana brought the La Liga title last season after some disappointing years. Barcelona are now called to react on Wednesday when they will be back at their home stadium to face Osasuna. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 31 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 31 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona +210; Draw +230; Osasuna +600

Team news

FC Barcelona: Xavi's team still has to deal with a lengthy injury list, which includes Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Joao Felix, who is set to miss at least four weeks and will likely also miss the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 against Napoli.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Torres, Lewandowski.

Osasuna: Osasuna are dealing with some minor absences, apart from striker Chimy Avila who is not fit again and will miss the game against Barcelona that will take place on Wednesday.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; D Garcia, Catena, Cruz; Areso, Oroz, Munoz, Gomez, Pena; Budimir, Arnaiz.

Prediction

The home side are called to react after the new of Xavi leaving the club and are expected to do so. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Osasuna 0.