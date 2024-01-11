Barcelona and Osasuna meet in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a place in the Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid. The defending La Liga champions are up against last season's beaten Copa del Rey finalists while Xavi's men are also out to defend their title having beaten Los Blancos last year. Outside of the new format in place since 2019-20, Barca are the most successful Supercopa team with 14 titles. The Catalans have started 2024 in winning form although victories over Las Palmas and Barbastro were not exactly convincing. Osasuna are getting their first taste of Supercopa action in their history after last year's Copa del Rey heroics. Currently midtable, the Pamplona outfit are tough to break down defensively which could be an issue for Xavi's side who struggle to dominate opponents right now.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 11 | 2 p.m. ET Location: Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -275; Draw: +400; Osasuna +600

Team news

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso are out while Gavi is a long-term absentee and Inigo Martinez is also unlikely to play after coming off vs. Barbastro. Joao Cancelo and Pedri are in Saudi Arabia but doubtful to feature while Ilkay Gundogan should be fit enough to start after illness.

Potential Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Torres, Lewandowski.

Osasuna: Chimy Avila has stayed home injured while Unai Garcia should be fit to feature alongside Johan Mojica. Jagoba Arrasate could call on Sergio Herrera, Jesus Areso, Alejandro Catena and Ruben Pena while Jon Moncayola and Aimar Oroz are expected to form the midfield behind an attack of Moi Gomez, Ante Budimir and Jose Manuel Arnaiz.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; Areso, D. Garcia, Catena, Pena; Moncayola, Torro, Oroz; Arnaiz, Gomez, Budimir.

Prediction

Barca are not at their best but should scrape through to set up a midwinter Clasico. If this goes beyond 90, Xavi's men could find themselves on the end of an upset. Pick: Barcelona 2, Osasuna 1.