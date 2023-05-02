Eleven points ahead of second-place Real Madrid with only six games remaining, Barcelona can march closer to securing their league title with a victory over Osasuna. The attack has struggled as of late, leading to two draws and one loss in their last five matches but their lead has been so large that Real Madrid hasn't closed the gap by much despite that. Osasuna has also been in mixed form, trying to stay in the race for a European spot amid a crowded mid table.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, May 2 | Time : 1:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 2 | : 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -625; Draw +600; Osasuna +1700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Without Ousmane Dembele, the attack has lacked creativity despite getting multiple players back in the fold. A dynamic winger, Dembele can sbring something to the squad that others can't but he just received his first 20 minutes in almost three months against Real Betis. Without much to play for, Dembele will likely come off the bench again in this match but with him back, the team will be able to wrap up the title sooner than later, especially with a big derby match on the horizon. Sergi Roberto will likely miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Osasuna: Coming to the Camp Nou is quite a challenge despite Osasuna's strong season so far. The club will need to be almost perfect and even then, a best case scenario is likely a draw. It shows the strength of this Barcelona side this season that has only allowed 11 goals in their 32 matches played so far. Osasuna also have a much more important match to keep an eye on during the weekend in the Copa Del Rey final so they could rotate, as defeating Real Madrid there would also lead to a European spot.

Prediction

With Osasuna's focus elsewhere, Barcelona will roll to victory yet again as the team is getting healthy down the streach. Pick: Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0