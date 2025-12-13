Barcelona face Osasuna on Saturday in a crucial LaLiga match that can extend their lead atop the standings. The team coached by Hansi Flick in the past weeks has bounced back from being five points behind Real Madrid in the league to building a four edge on their closest rival, thanks to a combination of strong play on their part and also the negative form of Xabi Alonso's team. The German coach spoke ahead of the game on Friday and said: "We have to focus on ourselves. Not on Real Madrid. These are three very important points. The quality of training now is much better than it was two months ago. If we train at this level, we will improve."

That said, it's hard to imagine Barcelona's form doesn't have some impact on the current crisis at Real Madrid, where after a strong start, Spain's other big giant are considering firing their manager. Although he's set to remain on the sidelines this weekend, Alonso's position with Real Madrid is very much a week-to-week proposition as 2025 draws to an end. A win from Barcelona is a crucial part of keeping the pressure on, and ensuring that their rivals, even if they should take all three points this weekend, remain in an uncertain and precarious position.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Osasuna, odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 13 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 13 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -485; Draw +613; Osasuna +1013

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Osasuna XI: Sergio Herrera; Valentin Rosier, Alejandro Catena, Flavien Boyomo, Abel Bretones; Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Aimar Oroz, Victor Munoz; Ante Budimir.

Prediction

It shouldn't be a difficult one for the team coached by Flick that have a chance to increase their gap with Real Madrid that are struggling. Pick: Barcelona 3, Osasuna 0.