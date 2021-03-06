Barcelona are within two points of first-place Atletico Madrid following a 2-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday, capping off a week of three straight wins with zero goals conceded. Ronald Koeman's team has put the pressure on Atleti ahead of their Madrid Derby with Real Madrid on Sunday, while giving his team some confidence with the big Champions League clash at PSG next.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

The German made some good saves, looked comfortable on crosses and never seemed likely to get beaten. Another cleansheet.

Rating: 7

Samuel Umtiti

Lasted one half. Did OK but never really seemed comfortable and struggled in the air.

Rating: 4



Clement Lenglet

He's the guy now at the back with Gerard Pique's injury. Cleared out danger time and time again and was very strong in the air. He really set the tone at the back.

Rating: 7



Oscar Mingueza

The young defender continues to impress, doing a bit of everything. He was a little off in his tackling, but he plays beyond his age at times and also uses his brain. Just a solid performance overall.

Rating: 6



Sergio Busquets

Taken off in the second half but won every tackle. Didn't really have to spend much time recovering the ball as Barca had most of the possession.

Rating: 6



Jordi Alba

Got the winning goal with a good finish and continues to look comfortable in the midfield. He showed effort to get back and defend and was once again just superb.

Rating: 8



Pedri

The most involved player. He had more touches than anybody, was sharp in his passing in the final third and helped the team quickly switch fields to get forward. Didn't blow anybody away but did all the little things right.

Rating: 7



Frenkie de Jong

Created a chance, completed over 90 percent of his passes and continues to look like a threat. Unlike against Sevilla midweek, he didn't try to do too much here. Simple yet strong.

Rating: 6



Sergino Dest

He continues to get forward and create some danger. Sometimes he takes a touch too many, but when he plays quickly and moves, he can really get going.

Rating: 6



Antoine Griezmann

Disappointing. He played just over an hour, and he recorded one shot that had no chance of going in, while also creating nothing. He saw very little of the ball, recording just 34 touches.

Rating: 4



Lionel Messi

Every week, he is the star. He had two assist on the night and twice as many chances (6) as the rest of the team. He also came close to scoring, and he carried them once again.

Rating: 8



SUB - Ousmane Dembele

Played a half and created three chances. Continues to look like a solid option for this team after getting goals in back to back games against Sevilla.

SUB - Illaix Kourouma

Came off the bench and produced a delightful goal from atop the box. Did what he was asked to do and should be rewarded more minutes now.

Rating: 7

SUB - Martin Braithwaite

The hero from Wednesday came on with the match nearly decided. Created an opportunity and looked confident.

Rating: 6

MANAGER - Ronald Koeman

Some signs of improvement now, with the young guys stepping up. Jordi Alba in midfield has been crucial so far, and they now believe they can really compete against PSG. Big week ahead.

Rating: 7